BRIEF-Atlas Holdings Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 226.7 Million Shares Of Co's Class A Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

March 7 (Reuters) -

* ATLAS HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 226.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* ATLAS HOLDINGS INC SAYS IT WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS

* ATLAS HOLDINGS INC - INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON THE NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “AMRX”

* ATLAS HOLDINGS INC - CO FORMED FROM COMBINATION OF AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES PURSUANT TO COMBINATION Source text: (bit.ly/2Idi5Gk)