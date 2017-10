Oct 3 (Reuters) - ATLAS MARA LTD:

* SAYS ARINA MCDONALD WILL TODAY STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CFO TO RELOCATE BACK TO SOUTH AFRICA FOR PERSONAL REASONS ​

* SAYS ‍IN INTERIM, KENROY DOWERS, GROUP MD OF STRATEGY AND INVESTMENTS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO UNTIL A PERMANENT HIRE IS SELECTED

* SAYS ‍CO REMAINS ON TRACK WITH ITS PROFIT AND COST SAVINGS GOALS ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR​