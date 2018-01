BRIEF-Atlassian Announces Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.28

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corp Plc:

* ATLASSIAN ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $212.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $204.5 MILLION

* - ‍Q3 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $217 MILLION TO $219 MILLION​

* - ‍ FISCAL YEAR TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $853 MILLION TO $857 MILLION​

* - Q3 NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY ($0.08) ON AN IFRS BASIS

* - SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN RANGE OF $260 MILLION TO $270 MILLION, INCLUDES CAPEX EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* - ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.48 TO $0.47 ON AN IFRS BASIS​

* - Q3 GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 80% ON AN IFRS BASIS AND ABOUT 83% ON A NON-IFRS BASIS

* - ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.47 TO $0.48 ON A NON-IFRS BASIS​

* - ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $260 MILLION TO $270 MILLION​

* - ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION​

* - ‍ Q3 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.08 ON A NON-IFRS BASIS​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11, REVENUE VIEW $215.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $845.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S