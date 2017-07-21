FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
BRIEF-Atlatsa announces financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 21, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Atlatsa announces financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp-

* Atlatsa announces a financial restructure plan for Atlatsa Group, a conditional disposal of mineral rights to Anglo American platinum and a care and maintenance strategy for Bokoni mine

* Atlatsa Resources - ‍entered into a letter agreement anglo american platinum outlining key terms agreed in relation to a two-phased transaction​

* Says ‍atlatsa will implement a care and maintenance strategy for Bokoni mine​

* Says ‍atlatsa will implement ‍financial restructure plan for atlatsa and its subsidiaries​

* Says ‍anglo American platinum to fund all costs associated with care and maintenance process up until 31 December 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

