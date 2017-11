Nov 28 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp:

* ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* ATMOS ENERGY CORP - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO REPAY SHORT-TERM DEBT UNDER ITS COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM​

* ATMOS ENERGY - ‍ ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO FUND CAPITAL SPENDING PRIMARILY TO ENHANCE SAFETY AND RELIABILITY OF ITS SYSTEM​