Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp:

* Atmos Energy Corporation names Haefner as president and chief executive officer; Cocklin named executive chairman

* Says Kim R. Cocklin appointed chairman of the board

* Says Michael E. Haefner appointed CEO and president

* Atmos Energy Corp - ‍robert W. Best, currently chairman of board of directors, will continue to serve as a director on board after October 1, 2017​