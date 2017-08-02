FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine months; tightens fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.55 to $3.63 from continuing operations

* Atmos Energy Corp - ‍capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are still expected to range between $1.1 billion and $1.25 billion​

* Atmos Energy Corp - ‍tightens fiscal 2017 guidance​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.