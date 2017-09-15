FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ATN International says its board declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct 9​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 15, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a month

BRIEF-ATN International says its board declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct 9​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ATN International Inc

* ATN International Inc - ‍ announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 9, 2017​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to strategically shift capital allocation program by “reducing our regular cash dividend” - SEC Filing​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to shift capital allocation program to return capital to shareholders through targeted stock buybacks, among others​

* ATN International Inc - ‍"difficult at this time to estimate timetable for restoration of full services for St. Thomas and St. John"​ Source text:(bit.ly/2xCzbLu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.