Dec 11 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* REG-ATOS PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE GEMALTO TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN CYBERSECURITY, DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES

* AN ALL-CASH OFFER OF EUR 46 PER SHARE

* A PREMIUM OF C. 42% TO GEMALTO‘S LAST UNAFFECTED CLOSING PRICE AS OF DECEMBER 8, 2017

* ACQUISITION OF GEMALTO SHARES WILL BE ENTIRELY FINANCED WITH ATOS’ EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND FULLY COMMITTED EXTERNAL DEBT.

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 4.3BN.