Jan 22 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* TO DELIVER THE MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTER IN GERMANY AT FORSCHUNGSZENTRUM JÜLICH

‍SIGNED CONTRACT TO DELIVER ITS LATEST SUPERCOMPUTER, 'BULLSEQUANA X1000', TO FORSCHUNGSZENTRUM JÜLICH IN GERMANY