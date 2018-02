Feb 8 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* SIGNS KEY CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY TO ENABLE NEW SERVICES WITH SATELLITE DATA

* ‍SELECTED BY ESA TO DELIVER AND OPERATE COPERNICUS DATA AND INFORMATION ACCESS SERVICES​

* TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR INTEGRATING, DELIVERING AND OPERATING CLOUD PLATFORM, INTEGRATING SPECIALIZED DATA SOURCES​