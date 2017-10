BRIEF-Atoss Software 9mth sales up at EUR 40.0 mln​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - ATOSS SOFTWARE AG:

* IN 9 MONTHS HAS INCREASED SALES BY CLEAR 10 PERCENT OVER LAST YEAR, LIFTING TOTAL TO EUR 40.0 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO SEE HIGHLY POSITIVE TREND IN BUSINESS CONTINUE FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍IN NINE MONTHS, SOFTWARE ORDERS AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.0 MILLION)​

* ‍OVERALL ORDER INTAKE FOR CLOUD SOLUTIONS AS OF SEPT 30 AT EUR 4.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)​