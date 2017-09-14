BRIEF-Atossa Genetics announces preliminary results from Phase 1 study of topical Endoxifen

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Atossa Genetics Inc:

* Atossa Genetics announces preliminary results from Phase 1 study of topical Endoxifen

* Atossa Genetics Inc says expects to announce results from oral arm of Phase 1 study in next 30-60 days

* Atossa Genetics Inc says ‍all objectives were successfully met in trial​

* Atossa Genetics says‍ no clinically significant safety signals,no clinically significant adverse events in participants receiving topical Endoxifen​