Nov 15 (Reuters) - ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD :

* ‍FOURTH QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 6.75 EURCENTSPER SHARE DUE TO BE PAID AS CAPITAL REPAYMENT ON 28 DEC​

* ‍BOARD DECIDED TO MAINTAIN GROUP‘S ANNUAL DIVIDEND AT EURCENTS 27 PER SHARE FOR 2018​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET RENTAL INCOME 143.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 142.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* 9-MONTH ‍PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 91.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 85.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO