Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc :

* ATS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 17 PERCENT TO C$277.6 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.07

* ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS - THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 ORDER BOOKINGS WERE $311 MILLION, A 10% INCREASE FROM THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017‍​

* ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS - AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, ORDER BACKLOG WAS $689 MILLION, 9% HIGHER THAN AT JANUARY 1, 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18‍​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.18, REVENUE VIEW C$274.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S