Nov 29 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* ATSG SIGNS NEW BOEING 767 FREIGHTER LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AIR INCHEON AND DELIVERS THREE MORE DRY-LEASED 767 FREIGHTERS

* AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC - SIGNING OF A NEW LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AIR INCHEON