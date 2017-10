Oct 4 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T Inc CEO on deal with Time Warner- ”mindful that we’re buying a business that we don’t have a lot of experience in - Vanity Fair Summit

* AT&T CEO says CNN shouldn’t be a factor in review of time warner deal- Vanity Fair Summit

* AT&T CEO on CNN head Jeff Zucker - says intends to keep "key talent" in place- Vanity Fair Summit