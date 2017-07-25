BRIEF-AT&T reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63

July 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc

* AT&T reports second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $39.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $39.79 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AT&T Inc - ‍company maintains full-year guidance​

* AT&T Inc - Q2 U.S. wireless postpaid churn 0.79 percent versus 0.97 percent

* AT&T Inc - ‍2.8 million wireless net adds​ in quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $160.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AT&T Inc - ‍total video losses of 199,000 with DIRECTV NOW gains helping offset traditional tv subscriber decline​ in quarter

* AT&T Inc - continue to expect Time Warner deal to close by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: