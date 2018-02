BRIEF-AT&T Reports Qtrly Diluted EPS Of $3.08

Jan 31 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $41.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $41.19 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN $3.50 RANGE

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $21 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROACHING $25 BILLION; $23 BILLION NET OF EXPECTED FIRSTNET REIMBURSEMENTS

* QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF ‍​0.89 PERCENT

* 4.1 MILLION WIRELESS NET ADDS IN QUARTER VERSUS. 3 MILLION WIRELESS NET ADDS LAST QUARTER

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $3.08 AS REPORTED AND $0.78 AS ADJUSTED

* $1 BILLION 2018 INCREMENTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT, MORE THAN $200 MILLION IN BONUSES PAID TO FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES IN Q4

* $800 MILLION IN VOLUNTARY FUNDING TO MEDICAL PLANS IN Q4

* AT&T- ADDITIONAL IMPACTS INCLUDE $20.3 BILLION INCREASE IN REPORTED Q4 NET INCOME, INCLUDING A MORE THAN $800 MILLION INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $41.19 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.05, REVENUE VIEW $160.33 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S