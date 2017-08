BRIEF-Attica Bank secures and transfers its non-performing loans portfolio

July 4 (Reuters) - ATTICA BANK SA:

* SECURES AND TRANSFERS ITS NON-PERFORMING LOANS PORTFOLIO TO ARTEMIS SECURITISATION SA

* A PORTFOLIO OF LOANS TO A FINAL DEFERRAL AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY EURO 1.3 BILLION

* ARTEMIS SECURITISATION ISSUED AND TRANSFERRED TO THE BANK A SERIES BOND OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 525 MILLION (SENIOR NOTE) AND SERIES B BOND OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 806.2 MILLION (JUNIOR NOTE)

* BOTH OF THESE BONDS RESULTED FROM THE SECURITIZATION OF THE LOAN PORTFOLIO AND SECURED BY A STATUTORY LIEN THESE LOANS Source text: bit.ly/2sl4R1T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)