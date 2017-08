June 26 (Reuters) - ATTICA BANK SA:

* SAYS THE GROUP’S OWN EQUITY WAS 629.9 MILLION EUROS AS AT MARCH 31

* Q1 AFTER-TAX RESULT WAS A LOSS OF 3.1 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROSS LOANS WERE 2.8 BILLION EUROS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* SAYS THE CET 1 RATIO WAS 14.3 PERCENT

