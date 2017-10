BRIEF-Attraqt Group revises FY outlook due to certain inaccuracies

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Attraqt Group Plc

* FOLLOWING ERIC DODD‘S APPOINTMENT AS FINANCE DIRECTOR ON SEPT 1, AND AT BOARD‘S REQUEST, REVIEW OF COMPANY‘S FORECASTS HAS BEEN UNDERTAKEN​

* CONCLUDED DUE TO INACCURACIES IN FORECASTING TIMING OF CERTAIN CONTRACTS AND CLIENT “GO-LIVE” DATES, NECESSARY TO REVISE ITS FY OUTLOOK.​

* EXPECTS REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR TO BE CIRCA 10% BELOW PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS BUT STILL SHOWING YEAR ON YEAR HIGH SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH​

* EXPECTS TO BE EBITDA POSITIVE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR AS WELL AS BEING BROADLY BREAKEVEN FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE​

* ‍LOWER REVENUE RUN RATE AT END OF 2017 WILL CARRY FORWARD INTO 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: