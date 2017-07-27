FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Attunity reports second quarter results
July 27, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Attunity reports second quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd

* Attunity reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $13.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $62 million to $65 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attunity ltd - reaffirms its fiscal 2017 full year guidance originally provided on february 2, 2017

* Reaffirms its fiscal 2017 full year guidance originally provided on february 2, 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

