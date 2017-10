Sept 14 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - cash on hand at September 30, 2017 is expected to approximate the June 30, 2017 balance of $474 million

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - fleet revenue efficiency was about 100pct for July and 99pct for August