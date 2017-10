Sept 14 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Atwood Oceanics provides interim operations and financial update

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍fleet revenue efficiency was approximately 100 pct for July and 99 pct for August​

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍ “expect to maintain our cash balance and liquidity through this quarter”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: