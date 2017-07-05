FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ATyr pharma enters into first amendment to loan and security agreement
July 5, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ATyr pharma enters into first amendment to loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - ATyr Pharma Inc-

* ATyr Pharma says on june 30, entered into first amendment to loan and security agreement with silicon valley bank and solar capital ltd - SEC filing

* ATyr Pharma -amendment provides up to $5.0 million in second tranche of term loans may be drawn down at any time before earlier of June 30, or event of default

* ATyr Pharma - amendment provides additional $5 million in third tranche of term loans may be drawn down at any time after june 30, before earlier of Dec 31, 2017

* ATyr Pharma Inc- in connection with loan amendment, second tranche of $5.0 million was funded on June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sNxzaX) Further company coverage:

