15 hours ago
August 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.51​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atyr Pharma Inc:

* Atyr Pharma announces second quarter 2017 operating results and provides an update on innovative immunology pipeline

* Atyr Pharma Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.51​

* Atyr Pharma Inc - expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into Q3 of 2018

* Atyr Pharma Inc - ‍plans to commence a phase 1 clinical program for imod.fc program later this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

