July 20 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​83.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 170.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 164.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS H1 RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN TO BE CLOSE TO THAT OF H1 2016 WHICH WAS 8.8 PERCENT

* CONFIRMS FY 2017 REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY OBJECTIVES