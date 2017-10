Oct 20 (Reuters) - AUDEN AG:

* HAS SOLD A SHARE OF LESS THAN 3 PERCENT, FROM TOTAL OF 9.6 PERCENT, IN OPTIOPAY GMBH AT AN ATTRACTIVE VALUATION LEVEL​

* PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE AND FURTHER TRANSACTION DETAILS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)