Sept 21 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics announces dosing of first patient in ASPIRO, a phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy

* Says ‍preliminary data from ASPIRO expected to be available in Q4 of 2017​

* Says ‍Audentes plans to announce preliminary data from INCEPTUS in Q3 of 2017​