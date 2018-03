March 8 (Reuters) - Audentes Therapeutics Inc:

* AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PLAN TO FILE IND MID-2018 AND INITIATE A PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AT982 IN Q4 OF 2018​

* AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.82

* AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ARE PLANNED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020​