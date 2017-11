Nov 9 (Reuters) - AUDI AG:

* CAR SALES UP 5.3 PERCENT IN OCTOBER TO 158,750 VEHICLES; BETWEEN JAN AND OCT SALES DOWN 1.3 PERCENT TO 1.54 MILLION

* OCT SALES DOWN 1.6 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 9.6 PERCENT IN US, INCREASED BY 14.5 PERCENT IN CHINA AND FELL 6.2 PERCENT IN GERMANY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)