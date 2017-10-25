FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AudioCodes reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 6:20 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-AudioCodes reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AudioCodes Ltd

* Audiocodes reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 5.4 percent to $39.2 million

* ‍quarterly service revenues increased by 12.4% year-over-year to $12.7 million​

* As of September 30, co had acquired aggregate of 14.5 million of its ordinary shares since August 2014 for aggregate consideration of about $70.7 million​

* On Oct 24, board approved filing new application with court in Israel requesting approval for additional repurchase program for up to $20 million

* ‍On track to deliver about 15% annual growth for UC-SIP business which is expected to reach $100 million of annual revenues by 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.