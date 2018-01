Jan 25 (Reuters) - Aufeminin Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 113.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 107.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN THE 4TH QUARTER, REVENUES TOTALLED €34.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF +8.7%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)