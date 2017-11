Nov 10 (Reuters) - AUGA GROUP AB :

* SAYS SIGNED SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PERCENT SHARE CAPITAL OF UAB RASEINIŲ AGRA FOR EUR 2.5 MILLION

* SAYS AFTER DEAL THE AREA CULTIVATED ORGANICALLY BY ITS COMPANIES WILL INCREASE BY 5.2 THOUSAND HECTARES OF RENTED LAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)