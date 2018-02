Feb 9 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* AUGUSTA CAPITAL LIMITED - BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MANAGEMENT OF NPT

* ‍WILL PAY NZ$4.5 MILLION TO NPT TO ACQUIRE MANAGEMENT​

* AUGUSTA CAPITAL-EXPECTS AGREEMENT TO INCREASE CO'S RECURRING BASE MANAGEMENT FEE INCOME BY ABOUT $0.9 MILLION BASED ON NPT'S CURRENT BALANCE SHEET​