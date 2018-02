Feb 19 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* REGISTERS PRODUCT DISCLOSURE STATEMENT REGARDING CO‘S INVESTMENT OFFER IN NEW SINGLE ASSET FUND

* EQUITY TO BE RAISED IS NZ$22.75 MILLION, OF WHICH AUGUSTA CAPITAL WILL UNDERWRITE NZ$15 MILLION​

* NEW SINGLE ASSET FUND TO BUY & RE-DEVELOP EXISTING CHRISTCHURCH BASED PROPERTY OCCUPIED BY AIRWAYS CORP