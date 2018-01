Jan 22 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* HAS MADE APPROACH TO INVESTORS IN ONE OF ITS SYNDICATED PROPERTIES FOR NEW INDUSTRIAL FUND TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY

* ‍PORTFOLIO‘S CURRENT VALUATION NZ$87.85 MILLION

* ‍INITIAL EQUITY TO BE RAISED BY NEW FUND IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN NZ$58 MILLION AND NZ$60 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: