March 8 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* ‍AGREEMENT ENTERED TO ACQUIRE 20 PAISLEY PLACE, MT WELLINGTON, AUCKLAND FOR NZ$25.4 MILLION​

* AUGUSTA CAPITAL -AUGUSTA INDUSTRIAL FUND (AIF) TO NOW SEEK TO INITIALLY RAISE NZ$75 MILLION; CO UNDERWRITING NZ$35 MILLION & COMMITTING TO HOLD 10 PERCENT OF AIF