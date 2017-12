Dec 27 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* UPDATES ON ESTABLISHMENT OF PROPOSED INDUSTRIAL FUND WITH ENTRY INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR NEW FUND

* ‍PROPERTY WILL BE ACQUIRED BY INDUSTRIAL FUND FOR NZ$19.05 MILLION​

* FUND TO UNCONDITIONALLY ACQUIRE PROPERTY AT 862 GREAT SOUTH ROAD, PENROSE, AUCKLAND. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: