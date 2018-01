Jan 24 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* AULOS 1 CHANGES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 20.13 PERCENT FROM 13.49 PERCENT AS RESULT OF REDUCTION OF CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* NO. OF SHARES OF AULOS 1 IN SOHO DEVELOPMENT DOES NOT CHANGE AND REMAINS AT 12.3 MLN SHARES