June 22 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:

* ‍ADJUSTMENTS TO CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2020​

* CONVERSION PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO EUR 48.1212 (FROM PREVIOUSLY EUR 51.0948)

* ‍CONVERSION RATIO HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO 2,078.0861 (FROM PREVIOUSLY 1,957.1463)​