Oct 11 (Reuters) - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA:

* IS STARTING A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 40 MILLION

* IT IS PLANNED TO BUY BACK UP TO 700,000 OF COMPANY'S SHARES, IN TIME FROM OCTOBER 16, 2017 TO MAY 17, 2018​