Jan 23 (Reuters) - Aurion Resources Ltd:

* MARK SERDAN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AURION RESOURCES LTD - ‍LOVEYS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​