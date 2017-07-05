FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Auris Medical completes enrollment of phase 3 healos trial of am-111 for the treatment of sudden deafness
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Auris Medical completes enrollment of phase 3 healos trial of am-111 for the treatment of sudden deafness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* Auris Medical completes enrollment of phase 3 healos trial of am-111 for the treatment of sudden deafness

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍top-line results from healos trial are expected in fall of 2017.​

* Says ‍auris Medical expects to announce top-line results from assent trial in second half of 2018​

* Auris Medical Holding AG - ‍primary efficacy endpoint for trial is improvement of pure tone hearing thresholds from baseline to day 28​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.