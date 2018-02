Feb 7 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* AURIS MEDICAL REPORTS NEW DATA HIGHLIGHTING SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY OF AM-125 COMPARED TO ORAL BETAHISTINE

* AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING - SINGLE DOSE ANIMAL STUDY DEMONSTRATES 5 TO 35 TIMES HIGHER BIOAVAILABILITY OF INTRANASAL BETAHISTINE RELATIVE TO ORAL BETAHISTINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: