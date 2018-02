BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis And Liquor Stores N.A. Announce Investment To Develop Western Canadian Retail Cannabis Business

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd:

* AURORA CANNABIS AND LIQUOR STORES N.A. ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT TO DEVELOP WESTERN CANADIAN RETAIL CANNABIS BUSINESS

* AURORA HAS AGREED TO MAKE A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN LIQUOR STORES BY WAY OF A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AURORA TO MAKE AN INITIAL $103.5 MILLION INVESTMENT IN CO BY SUBSCRIBING FOR 6.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $15.00 PER SHARE

* UPON COMPLETION OF INITIAL INVESTMENT, AURORA WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 19.9% OF SHARES