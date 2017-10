Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* AURORA CANNABIS - ‍TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT​