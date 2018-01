BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis Announces Intention To Launch Takeover Bid For Cannimed Therapeutics

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AMENDED AND RESTATED NEWS RELEASE - AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC.

* AURORA- ‍INTENDS TO MAKE OFFER TO BUY ALL OF ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CANNIMED FOR CONSIDERATION CONSISTING OF COMMON SHARES OF CO

* AURORA - ‍OFFER WILL PROVIDE HOLDERS OF CANNIMED SHARES WITH 4.52 CO‘S SHARES FOR EACH CANNIMED SHARE, SUBJECT TO MAXIMUM OF $24.00 PER CANNIMED SHARE​

* ‍ OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS A 56.9% PREMIUM OVER CLOSING PRICE OF CANNIMED SHARES ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017​