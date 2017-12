Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* AURORA CANNABIS INCREASES OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN CANN GROUP LTD.

* AURORA CANNABIS INC SAYS IS INCREASING ITS OWNERSHIP STAKE IN CANN GROUP LTD FROM 19.9% TO 22.9%

* AURORA CANNABIS INC - ‍WILL INVEST UP TO AUS$26 MILLION (ABOUT C$25.1 MILLION) TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP PARTICIPATION TO 22.9%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: